It’s a new year, which among many other things means the ability to start everything anew.
Now, since this column normally deals with entertainment, we’ll start this new year focusing on that overall topic which will allow us to throw out some new ideas as well as things we’d like to see happen.
Let’s start with an event pretty familiar to central Arkansas readers of this column ... the White County Fair at Searcy. Once billed as one of the top 10 county fairs in the United States, the White County Fair has fallen on hard times recently with COVID and budgetary restraints being among the problems. But other area fairs, Batesville, Cave City, Russellville, etc. have continued to bring in recognizable music stars to perform ... sometimes for a nominal gate charge, sometimes free.
I remember Confederate Railroad founder Danny Shirley who once brought his band to a small town in north central Arkansas to perform at a townwide festival a couple of years ago telling me, “I wish these little communities would sell sponsorships to these shows and then have no admission for the town.” Pretty good plan I reckoned.
That’s what needs to happen in Searcy in my opinion. For a city that has showcased the likes of the Bellamy Brothers, Sawyer Brown, Earl Thomas Conley, John Berry, Dolly Parton, Porter Wagoner, Sammy Kershaw and countless others over the years, it makes the void the last couple or so stand out like a sore thumb. I hope we can get it back. Wayne Wright, Buddy Phillips, Ivan Quattlebaum, Charles Smith, Ewing Orr and countless other county judges and fair board members deserve it.
Tommy Jackson is a former newspaper editor who writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a @yahoo.com.
