The arrival of September brings several things to mind, including football, fall foliage and county fairs.
While football is already here, and the foliage is not that far off, county fairs have sometimes been another story because of COVID-19, money, etc.
Some fairs and festivals are being postponed until 2022 while others are being held as scheduled, though without the name talent that has made many of these fairs extremely popular the past several years.
That’s not all of the fairs, though. A few weeks ago, we attended the Independence County Fair at Batesville, which brought in Collin Raye and Hall of Famer Jimmy Fortune, while their geographical neighbor Sharp County had Tracy Byrd and Danielle Peck perform at their extremely popular Cave City Watermelon Festival.
It’s also full speed ahead for the Pope County Fair at Russellville, which is right around the corner. Wait ‘til you read who will be performing there.
The two headliners are the legendary Bellamy Brothers, and the guy who is still looking for love in all the wrong places, Johnny Lee. The Bellamys kick off the star-studded weekend at 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, while Johnny Lee begins his quest of “Picking Up Strangers” and “Looking For Love” exactly 24 hours later Saturday, Sept. 18.
But this fair that turns 80 years old this year is about much more than two nights of classic country music. You can go to the fair’s Facebook page for all the events and there are many. From that page, I do want to point out how incredibly low the fair gate admission prices are.
The fair starts Tuesday and there is no gate admission Tuesday and Wednesday, and after that, it goes to a whopping $5 a night for the rest of the week. Can you imagine seeing the Bellamy Brothers, one of the most in-demand acts in the world for $5. Unbelievable!
We congratulate the Pope County Fair Board for bringing in this outstanding lineup for their citizens to enjoy, and at such an affordable price.
