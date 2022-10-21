Loretta Lynn's recent death in her sleep at the age of 90 evoked a number of memories for me.

First, I thought of my dad. Loretta was my dad's favorite. He used to comment on her singing. "That old twangy stuff; how could anyone call that singing"? I said to my dad. A few years later, I got a lot smarter and a lot more respectful. I decided that twang was pretty darned good and told my dad. He didn't do "I told you so," but he surely could have.

Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.