Loretta Lynn's recent death in her sleep at the age of 90 evoked a number of memories for me.
First, I thought of my dad. Loretta was my dad's favorite. He used to comment on her singing. "That old twangy stuff; how could anyone call that singing"? I said to my dad. A few years later, I got a lot smarter and a lot more respectful. I decided that twang was pretty darned good and told my dad. He didn't do "I told you so," but he surely could have.
Not too much later, I was happy my wife and I were able to take my mom and dad to see the movie about Loretta's life, "Coal Miner's Daughter" which details her amazing climb from mountain poverty to being feted at the White House. My parents loved the movie; we did, too.
I interviewed the Hall of Famer a few years later in Branson and came away highly impressed with her genuineness and glowing natural beauty.
But now I have to list some of her amazing career statistics. To begin with, she had sold a stunning 45 million units (and counting) at the time of her death.
More of her monumental list of achievements:
- She was chosen the Country Music Association's Entertainer of the Year in 1972, the first woman to be so honored.
- In addition, she was also named Female Vocalist of the Year in 1972 and 1973.
- Perhaps even more impressive, the Academy of Country Music named Ms. Lynn its Artist of the Decade in 1987.
- Her legendary teaming with Conway Twitty resulted in four Duo of the Year Awards.
- Overall, she had 16 No. 1 singles, 50 Top 10s, 60 albums and written an amazing 160 songs.
- Not surprisingly, she is a member of both the Country Music Association and Nashville Songwriters Association Halls of Fame.
May this incredible lady rest in peace. Prayers to her family.
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
