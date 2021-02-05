If his peers had a vote, I have a hunch that Mark Collie would be one of country music’s biggest stars (and actually should be, though sadly, he’s not).
And I’m guilty also of not giving this very deserving artist the recognition he deserves. It was a post from one of his peers, T. Graham Brown (one of the best guys in the industry), in fact that really made me realize what a neat guy Mark Collie is as well.
Here paraphrased is what T. said in his post: “He’s been like a brother for decades and is an all-around cool cat.” (Later, he would point out Collie’s most impressive philanthropic side … more on that in a bit).
Yes, Mark Collie wears a number of hats and wears them all well.
First of all, he is an accomplished singer in that distinctive country-rockabilly style that produced 16 charted singles, with some of the most recognizable being “Even the Man in the Moon is Crying,” “Something With a Ring to It,” and my personal favorite, “Hardin County Line.”
Famed record producer Tony Brown was instrumental in getting Collie’s career off and running in 1990 and five major label albums would follow, none more critically acclaimed than his live album, “Alive At Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary” done in the tradition of Johnny Cash’s legendary LPs at Folsom and San Quentin prisons. Brushy Mountain was one of America’s most noted penal institutions prior to its closing in 2009. Collie’s album was done in 2001 and finally released in 2016. It is available through amazon.com.
Then, there’s Collie the songwriter who has penned hit songs for the likes of George Jones, Tim McGraw, Alabama and Garth Brooks.
Finally, you have Mark Collie, the actor who garnered good reviews for his portrayal of Frankie Gray, the bartender and relapsing AA sponsor to the popular character Deacon in season 4 of ABC’s then-hit series “Nashville.” But he’s also faced the camera in a number of other TV roles and movies as well.
However, the most important accomplishment of Collie’s by far is the millions he’s raised for diabetic research. (He is a diabetic himself.)
He sings, he acts, he writes … but that “giving back” moves him up several notches on the good-guy ladder for me.
The term “unsung hero” probably applies to no one more than it does Mark Collie.
