It makes me tear up each time I hear it, and Christmas 2022 resulted in lots of tears because I heard "If We Make Through December" played numerous times during this recent holiday season.

Merle Haggard's classic song of an unemployed father trying to provide a better Christmas for his daughter seems to grow in popularity each year. I know it definitely does with me.

Tommy Jackson is a former newspaper editor who writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.

