It makes me tear up each time I hear it, and Christmas 2022 resulted in lots of tears because I heard "If We Make Through December" played numerous times during this recent holiday season.
Merle Haggard's classic song of an unemployed father trying to provide a better Christmas for his daughter seems to grow in popularity each year. I know it definitely does with me.
The song was included on Haggard's 1973 Christmas album titled "Christmas Present" and was released on December 23rd of that year. It went on to top the country charts for four consecutive weeks.
Basically, the tale is a simple one, though one parents can certainly identify with. A father is laid off from his factory job in the coldest time of the year, leaving Christmas looking pretty bleak and Dad lamenting, "If we can make it through December, everything's gonna be all right I know,” adding he plans to be in a warmer town come summer.
What a great, though so sad song made even sadder with The Hag's haunting voice.
Folks, this man may well have been the greatest singer-songwriter ever.
Tommy Jackson is a former newspaper editor who writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
