Several have asked how I liked the Country Music Association awards show a few nights ago.
The answer is “not very much,” even though I thought the tribute portion was well intentioned and sometimes pretty well executed (emphasis on the “sometimes” though).
There were tributes to the late Mac Davis, Joe Diffie, Charlie Daniels and Kenny Rogers. The “Sweet Music Man” performance by Little Big Town honoring Kenny was particularly touching to this writer.
But a number of other deserving stars weren’t honored, and that has caused the CMA much consternation. The snubs of John Prine, Jerry Jeff Walker, Jan Howard and Billy Joe Shaver were too much for many CMA members and fans. As a matter of fact, entertainers Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires were so bothered by the CMA’s inaction they returned their lifetime memberships to the organization.
Some other thoughts on the program: Presenting Charley Pride the Lifetime Achievement Award was touching and so well deserved.
I liked the thought behind the tribute to the 40th anniversary of the “Urban Cowboy” film, but I didn’t like the shoddy treatment afforded superstar and club owner the legendary Mickey Gilley.
Finally, I have no words to describe the act known as Dan + Shay and their song with Justin Bieber. Yes, you read it right, Justin Bieber.
Country music is in trouble folks, and they have no one to blame but themselves.
On another note, may God bless Doug Supernaw. The troubled, oh-so-talented country singer died of advanced stage 4 liver and bladder cancer recently at the too-young age of 60.
His life at times was very successful, though troubled as well. He never became a household word, but he was a pretty darned good country singer nonetheless. Lets take a look”
Supernaw had 11 charted singles and four studio albums in his career that started in 1993 and only officially ended with his death, which occurred at his home surrounded by his family.
Supernaw made his debut in 1993 with a certified gold album called “Red and Rio Grande” on the BNA label. It was a smashing start by anyone’s measuring stick. It featured the singer’s only No. 1 song, “I Don’t Call Him Daddy,” which earned a Song of the Year nomination as well as a New Male Artist nomination for Supernaw.
Here’s a tidbit for you regarding that song: The touching accompanying video featured Supernaw’s real-life son, who received a toy horse on his birthday from his dad only to have a real pony waiting for him at home from his stepdad. Another tidbit about the song: Supernaw had much more success with it than the great Kenny Rogers, who saw his release stall out at 86.
That debut album for Supernaw also featured his second-best known song, the haunting “Reno”, a solid Top 5 hit. The tall Texan enjoyed another big chart hit with the No. 3 “Not Enough Hours In The Night.”
Supernaw had his recording career interrupted with an unbelievable series of injuries, including a broken neck suffered surfing, a very serious head-on collision and a near-fatal case of food poisoning.
Then as Supernaw was ready to resume his recording career came the cancer diagnosis. Unbelievable! He leaves us much too soon.
Tommy Jackson is a former newspaper editor who writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
