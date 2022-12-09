I’ve come to the conclusion (not all that hard to reach incidentally) that quite likely the prettiest country song ever performed is the very powerful “I Wanna Be Loved Like That.” And whether you prefer to credit the group Shenandoah or lead singer Marty Raybon (basically, one in the same), it’s an incredible performance!

Me? I prefer to credit Raybon, one of the great voices of this or any other time period. His distinctive Southern vocals stand out on this beautiful song, wonderfully written by three of Music City’s top songwriters, Phil Barnhart, Sam Hogan and Bill LaBounty.

Tommy Jackson is a former newspaper editor who writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.