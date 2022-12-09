I’ve come to the conclusion (not all that hard to reach incidentally) that quite likely the prettiest country song ever performed is the very powerful “I Wanna Be Loved Like That.” And whether you prefer to credit the group Shenandoah or lead singer Marty Raybon (basically, one in the same), it’s an incredible performance!
Me? I prefer to credit Raybon, one of the great voices of this or any other time period. His distinctive Southern vocals stand out on this beautiful song, wonderfully written by three of Music City’s top songwriters, Phil Barnhart, Sam Hogan and Bill LaBounty.
“I Want To Be Loved Like That” was released in 1993 from the “Under The Kudzu” album. Shenandoah has enjoyed 13 No. 1 songs, and has had more than eight million album sales and 300-plus million streams. As I looked at the band’s stunning discography, I actually gasped at how good their overall body of work is (with “There’s A Ghost In This House,” “Next To You, Next To Me,” and “The Church On Cumberland Road” coming quickly to mind).
Finally, we’ve always been impressed after learning that in addition to his God-given voice, Raybon is one of the nicest guys around and a man of deep faith.
As 2023 approaches, we hope you will check them out. It won’t be that hard to find them because they are very much in demand on the road.
Tommy Jackson is a former newspaper editor who writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
Tommy Jackson is a former newspaper editor who writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.