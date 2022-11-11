What a great choice.
The announcement that Alan Jackson is the recipient of this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award from the Country Music Association is being applauded universally. And it should be!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Get access to all online stories and the electronic edition!
One Day: 1.00
4Weeks: 10.00
12Weeks: 27.00
24Weeks: 45.00
52Weeks: 75.00
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$10.00
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$27.00
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$45.00
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$75.00
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Daily Citizen All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Get access to all online stories and the electronic edition!
One Day: 1.00
4Weeks: 10.00
12Weeks: 27.00
24Weeks: 45.00
52Weeks: 75.00
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$10.00
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$27.00
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$45.00
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$75.00
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Daily Citizen All-Access.
What a great choice.
The announcement that Alan Jackson is the recipient of this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award from the Country Music Association is being applauded universally. And it should be!
The award named for the legendary Willie Nelson is country music’s highest honor and puts Jackson in the very distinguished company of Kenny Rogers, Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Kris Kristofferson, Charlie Pride and Loretta Lynn as previous honorees.
Known as one of the industry’s good guys, Jackson has been a tireless advocate for applying the popular phrase “paying it forward” throughout his country music career. We think Sarah Trahern, CEO at the Country Music Association, said it best: Just as Alan has been influenced by many country legends throughout his career, he, too, has inspired a generation of artists to stay true to the authenticity of country music.” Paying it forward at its best.
So now add Lifetime Achievement Award to Alan’s trophy case that also includes his Artist of a Lifetime Award, his membership in the CMA Hall of Fame and a bevy of hits like “Living on Love,” “Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning?”), “Summertime Blues,” “It’s Five O’ Clock Somewhere” and a laundry list more.
Nice to see that good things keep happening to a good guy.
Tommy Jackson is a former newspaper editor who writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson 1a@yahoo.com.
Tommy Jackson is a former newspaper editor who writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.