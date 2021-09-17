Absolutely thrilled. That was reaction to the recent news that the great Jeannie Kendall has joined forces with Carl Acuff Jr. to recreate the incredible songs that Jeannie and her late father, Royce, carried to worldwide acclaim.
And in case you may be wondering, that does include touring!
You know the Kendalls’ story, and I’m sure you’ll know their Top 10 songs, too, when I get there in a moment.
But first, let’s take a look at how the Kendalls came to be. It all started when Royce, a one-time barber, his wife, Melba, and their teenage daughter, Jeannie, went to Nashville, where Royce and Jeannie recorded a cover of Peter, Paul and Mary’s hit “Leaving On A Jet Plane.”
Several minor hits would follow but it wasn’t until they signed with the newly-formed Ovation Label and put out the soon-to-be classic “Heaven’s Just A Sin Away” that things began to explode for The Kendalls. It became a No. 1 country hit and also crossed over to the pop charts. The song won the Country Music Association’s “Single of the Year” as well as a Grammy.
But make no mistake, The Kendalls are far from being a one-hit wonder as seven more top 10 songs followed between 1978-80. Though the hits would ultimately stop, Royce and Jeannie would continue touring until Royce was felled by a stroke and passed away in 1998.
Overall, The Kendalls’ discography includes more than 20 top 40 country songs, 11 of which made Top 10, with three of those going No. 1.
Here’s how a Jeannie Kendall-Carl Acuff Jr. performance will go off. The Kendalls (rekindled) will feature the haunting and soulful vocals of Jeannie, followed by the award-winning country singer Acuff, a former Indie Male Vocalist and Entertainer of the Year. By the way, if you are wondering, yes, he is kin to Roy. The final part of the evening will feature Jeannie and Carl on those unforgettable Kendalls songs. (I can almost hear my favorite Kendalls song playing right now … ”Pittsburgh Stealers.” I can’t wait!)
For additional information including how to book The Kendalls (rekindled), call (870) 429-5915.
