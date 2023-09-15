We saw “The Hill” movie a few days ago. It was our second time, and there well may be a third time. Yes, it’s that good.
It stars the great Dennis Quaid, who seems to have his finger on the kind of movies audiences want to see better than any other actor working today. (“I Can Only Imagine” is another example).
“The Hill” is a baseball movie, but I think people will love the film whether they can distinguish between a fielder’s choice or a player’s earned run average. “The Hill” is touching, compelling, gripping, sad, humorous and much, much more.
Oh yes, serious baseball fans like me will find that part of the movie well done, most believable and totally realistic. In short, the actors playing baseball players run, throw, hit and conduct themselves like baseball players first and actors second.
Overall, the film focuses on two themes. Both are compelling and lead to a quick buy-in on the part of the audience. First of allm there is Quaid as the Rev. James Hill, a devoted family man and the struggling pastor of a struggling church who is struggling mightily to provide for his family that includes his wife, three children and mother-in-law.
His salary is paltry, not really enough to provide for his family. As a matter of fact, there is one scene where the Rev. Hill gives a piece of cornbread away to one of the children despite being hungry himself.
One of the children is youngest son Rickey, who is the subject of theme No. 2. Rickey was born with a severe degenerative disease. His goal is to play Major League Baseball, though the odds seem totally stacked against him. But as the film points out over and over, the prevailing lesson “never give up” is felt repeatedly.
Rickey’s handicap challenges Rev. Hill to understand God’s plan and purpose for Rickey. It’s powerful filmmaking.
I loved everything about this movie. Of course, I love the story, but the acting is great, the baseball scenes are beautifully choreographed and realistic, the music is highly appropriate including a great score. The wonderful cast includes Colin Ford, country star Randy Houser, a longtime favorite of mine Scott Glenn, and no wonder this is two hours very well spent.
Finally, a few words about Quaid, unquestionably the nicest entertainer we’ve ever had the pleasure of being around.
This guy has played roles ranging from Jerry Lee Lewis to one coming soon where he will be portraying Ronald Reagan in an upcoming biopic. But also you know him from his earlier popular movies like” The Right Stuff” and “The Parent Trap,” and in the coming days you’ll be seeing even more of him with his starring role in the Max limited series “Full Circle” and co-starring in Taylor Sheridan’s (“Yellowstone”) “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” on Paramount. However, the Reagan portrayal may well turn out to be the defining role of his illustrious career that is currently hitting on all cylinders.
Yet another example of Quaid’s amazing versatility is the fact that he’s got a new gospel album out to go along with doing concert gigs with his country rock band The Sharks.
Dennis Quaid is definitely someone with “the right stuff.’ Oh yes, don’t forget “The Hill.” You’ll be glad you saw it.
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
