You know it’s hard for me to imagine Oak Ridge Boys lead singer and president Duane Allen at 80, but there it is. They tell me the calendar doesn’t lie, so the man who made me an Oak Ridge Boys fan really is 80. But there’s definitely a caveat there, because he doesn’t look like it or act it.
Duane Allen, the tall Texan (with apologies to Randolph Scott), first joined the ORB in 1966.
To say this 50-year union has been a perfect marriage might be the understatement of the century as far as country music is concerned. All you have to do is look at the following facts (and there are certainly more than these) since Duane and the Oaks teamed up:
First of all, this guy is the best picker of songs in the business. Every time the Oaks release a new product, I’m amazed at what Duane has come up with (time and time again). Chances are there’ll be a song or three that I may have never heard of previously, but I know I’ll be singing along to them soon.
The Oaks have released an incredible number of highly successful albums that have yielded 12 national No. 1 singles and more than 30 others in the Top 10. Folks, that amounts to nearly 50 songs that reached the Top 10 at least. Throw in those 12 gold albums, three albums that achieved platinum status and one achieving double platinum and one can quickly see while this quartet has won honor after honor; they probably should have gotten more!
Those albums and singles have led to numerous awards including Grammys, Doves as well as a number of other prestigious honors from both the Country Music Association and the Academy of Country Music. Of course, the Oaks are members of just about every hall of fame you can think of, such as Country Music Association, Gospel, Grammy and a number of others.
In those horrible days of COVID, Duane Allen kept the Oaks’ corporate offices going and not a single ORB employee lost their job. Amazing.
Duane Allen has been blessed with bushel baskets full of respect, and as a result he’s got the ear of the top recording industry moguls, entertainers, business leaders, political leaders, etc. He carries lots of clout, but doesn’t act like it.
Duane Allen is a devoted Christian and while he doesn’t flaunt it, he certainly doesn’t run from it, either.
A good leader always makes his mates feel they are a vital part of an organization and Allen’s generosity has allowed Joe Bonsall, William Lee Golden and Richard Sterban all to have those minutes in the spotlight.
Allen on lead vocals consistently brings me to tears with the emotional “Mama’s Table.”
So yes “happy birthday” to Duane Allen. The Hall of Fame musician wears lots of hats and wears them well, but to us, the ones that fit him best could be labeled lover of God, lover of family and lover of country as well as all-around “good guy.” It’s our honor to call him “friend.”
On another note: Ten years after his death, the great George Jones seems to gain more popularity and respect by the day. We offer the recent sold-out “Still Playing Possum” tribute as a case in point.
Held in a jammed-packed 9,000-seat arena in Huntsville, Ala., the event attracted some of the biggest names in country music, including the following: Brad Paisley, Dierks Bentley, Wynonna, Travis Tritt, Tanya Tucker, Trace Adkins, Sara Evans, Justin Moore, Jamey Johnson, Joe Nichols, Michael Ray, Gretchen Wilson, Tracy Byrd, Tracy Lawrence, T Graham Brown, Sam Moore, Billy Yates and many more.
There is no deep, dark mystery surrounding the enduring popularity of George Jones, especially when you look back over his best-known songs. A friend and fellow country music lover were discussing our favorite George Jones songs a few days ago. We each picked our top five. Here are mine (and, of course, you already know we both have the same top choice): My No. 5: “The Grand Tour;” My No. 4: “Golden Ring;” My No. 3: “50,000 Names On A Wall;” My No. 2: “He Thinks I Still Care;” and My No. 1 (and I’ll bet yours, too), “He Stopped Loving Her Today.”
You know I wouldn’t be at all surprised if when they elect to stage the 20-year anniversary of the Possum’s death, all seats will again be sold and everyone will be singing “He Stopped Loving Her Today.” Some things never change ... thank goodness.
Tommy Jackson is a former newspaper editor who writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
