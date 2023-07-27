The late ’40s and early ’50s may arguably have been the greatest period in country music history, especially when you consider this was when the greatest, most colorful, and yes, wildest singer ever, Hank Williams, lived.
I found a goldmine about Hank in Daytom Duncan’s and Ken Burns’ wonderful book, “Country Music An Illustrated History.” Here’s a sampling of what I learned:
In more than one recording session, Hank was reportedly so weak he would have to sit down to rest between takes.
The great Roy Acuff once told Hank, “You’ve got a million-dollar voice and a ten-cent brain.”
It is said that when Hank split with his wife, Audrey, it was the beginning of the end for the troubled star. Their split led to one of Hank’s biggest songs, “You Win Again.”
An operation on his spine left Williams in constant pain. He took pill after pill to try and combat the pain but with little success. He reportedly stuffed his guitar and even his hatband with pills.
His physical health continued to deteriorate and he died News Year’s Day 1953 at age 29 en route to a concert in Canton, Ohio.
Hank Williams ... a great man ... but a troubled man. May he continue to rest in) peace.
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com
