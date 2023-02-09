I want to tell you guys today about one of the best songs I've heard in quite some time. For that matter, William Lee Golden and The Goldens' cover of The Eagles' classic "Peaceful Easy Feeling" may be the best song I've ever heard! Yes, it's that good! But in reality, how could it not be since The Eagles is one of the greatest bands of all time whatever the song (country, rock, pop, gospel ...) This legendary group always knocked it out of the park.

Though William Lee Golden and The Goldens haven't been around that long, when I stopped and thought about what group other than William Lee Golden and The Goldens could pull this off., the answer is none. Chris Golden sings lead, and does he ever nail it! In fact, if I closed my eyes and listened to The Eagles and The Goldens back to back, it would be hard for me to differentiate between them.

Tommy Jackson is a former newspaper editor who writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.

