I want to tell you guys today about one of the best songs I've heard in quite some time. For that matter, William Lee Golden and The Goldens' cover of The Eagles' classic "Peaceful Easy Feeling" may be the best song I've ever heard! Yes, it's that good! But in reality, how could it not be since The Eagles is one of the greatest bands of all time whatever the song (country, rock, pop, gospel ...) This legendary group always knocked it out of the park.
Though William Lee Golden and The Goldens haven't been around that long, when I stopped and thought about what group other than William Lee Golden and The Goldens could pull this off., the answer is none. Chris Golden sings lead, and does he ever nail it! In fact, if I closed my eyes and listened to The Eagles and The Goldens back to back, it would be hard for me to differentiate between them.
Chris has a resume that precious few entertainers today can come close to in that he has performed with Alabama, Restless Heart and 17 years with the Oak Ridge Boys.
In addition to William Lee and Chris, other members of this amazing quartet include WLG's two other very gifted sons, Craig and Rusty, along with grandchildren and friends.
Golden is perhaps the most versatile and interesting individual I've had the pleasure of covering in my career. Take for example, Golden is an accomplished photographer as well as painter. Always creating, the Goldens have a three-part collection of amazing work that we couldn't recommend higher. The gospel collection includes The Golden's first No. 1 single. "Come and Dine" ... Southern gospel at its best.
Check out everything about The Goldens on their most informative website at William Lee Golden and The Goldens. And certainly check out the group's great cover of "Peaceful Easy Feeling."
Tommy Jackson is a former newspaper editor who writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.