The World Series is over, but the Arkansas Country Music Awards just hit a grand slam home run with the recent announcement of its 2023 Lifetime Achievement recipients.
The honorees include the following: Barbara Fairchild, Reggie Young, Albert E. Brumley and Irby Mandrell.
What a powerhouse group! Let’s take a look. First, Barbara Fairchild. The Clay County native initially burst onto the bigtime music scene when she signed a national recording contract at the age of 16. She has had a number of hit songs throughout her career, including “Baby Doll,” “Cheatin Is,” “Kids Stuff,” etc., but none bigger than than the 1973 smash “The Teddy Bear Song.” It went to No. 1 on the country charts and also crossed over to the pop charts, making her an international star in the process. To this day, she remains one of Branson’s most popular and best-loved stars.
Next, let’s take a capsule look at the career of famed guitarist Reggie Young, whose resume may well be the most impressive of the four.
Young of Osceola was an in-demand session player and toured with various country and rockabilly groups. Later, he would become staff musician at American Sound Studio in Memphis. There, he played on more on more than 100 hit singles before once again relocating to Nashville. It was there he achieved his biggest career success by playing on the 1985 smash “The Highwaymen” and then touring with the featured artists Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash and Kris Kristofferson. Fittingly, he was named to the Musicians Hall of Fame in 2009.
Sebastian County’s Brumley, a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, is best known for inspirational songs like “I’ll Meet You In The Morning”, “Turn Your Radio On,” and the incomparable “I’ll Fly Away”. He is also credited with starting the once very popular all-night gospel singings.
Mandrell of Hot Springs. the final recipient, is a longtime fixture in various segments of the music business, though he’s best known as the father of country superstars Barbara, Louise and Irlene.
These are great choices, which is just how we predict the June 5 show will be next year at the University of Central Arkansas. We highly recommend it.
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommy jackson1a@yahoo.com.
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.