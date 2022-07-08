Thought the Oak Ridge Boys hit a home run when they reached out to Rudy Gatlin (Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers) to fill in for the Oaks’ ailing superstar Joe Bonsall, who is recovering from a serious illness. Rudy can be “wild and crazy” (as can Bonsall) when the situation dictates, so it was a very good choice.
Got my mind to thinking, what other capable singers could step in as a replacement in a country quartet or trio, if and when a need should arise?
It’s not unprecedented. It wasn’t all that long ago when the versatile Chris Golden was asked to fill in for John Dietrich, the talented drummer for the now-defunct Restless Heart. Chris handled it well.
By the same token, Little Texas has had a lot of hits and a lot of changes, like Confederate Railroad and actually several others. Basically, what it comes down to is if a group has a strong presence and someone leaves for whatever reason, replacing them becomes a matter of finding one who can replicate the music. When that occurs, it’s off to the races.
Perhaps the most successful of these kind of changes came when the Statler Brothers replaced founding member Lew DeWitt with a guy named “Jimmy”. Boy, did their “fortunes” ever change!
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.