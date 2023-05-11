You know, I wish I'd been a bigger Gordon Lightfoot fan during the peak of his popularity several years ago, but he was one I mostly overlooked then. Now after studying his hit list, I can see what a big mistake that was!
The Canadian singer-songwriter died a few days ago at the age of 84.
That rich baritone voice yielded some huge hits, perhaps none any bigger than these three: "If You Could Read My Mind," "Sundown," and the haunting "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald."
"If You Could Read My Mind" has one of the greatest beginnings of any song ever recorded. The start goes like this: "If you could read my mind, love, what a tale my thoughts could tell." Magnificent writing. The song, which reached No. 5 on the charts, was written after the breakup of the singer's first marriage. For the record, others who covered the song included Barbra Streisand and Johnny Cash.
Then there was "Sundown," his only No. 1, and "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald," which Lightfoot wrote after reading of the sinking of an iron ore carrier that went down in 1975 killing all on board.
Lightfoot also enjoyed great success as a songwriter with the great Marty Robbins carrying "Ribbon of Darkness" to the top of the country charts and Peter, Paul and Mary racking up a Top 40 hit with "For Lovin' Me" and another big one, "Early Morning Rain."
The great Bob Dylan once said of Mr. Lightfoot, "Every time I hear a song of his, I wish it would last forever." We totally agree.
Finally, Mr. Lightfoot achieved one of his special wishes before his death. He had said he wanted to be like "Willie Nelson and others, and perform as long as humanly possible." We're more than happy he was able to smash that goal. Condolences to his family and huge legion of fans.
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. He may be contacted at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
