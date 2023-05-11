You know, I wish I'd been a bigger Gordon Lightfoot fan during the peak of his popularity several years ago, but he was one I mostly overlooked then. Now after studying his hit list, I can see what a big mistake that was!

The Canadian singer-songwriter died a few days ago at the age of 84.

Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. He may be contacted at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.

