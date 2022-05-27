I haven’t written a word about Mickey Gilley since his death. It’s been too painful, but then I realized I was being extremely selfish because I was one of the lucky ones ... I had a relationship with Gilley.
I first met MG in the ‘90s. I knew right off I was in the presence of country music royalty because of his flair, his dress, his ever-present bling and dozens of other things. But there was also something different about this entertainer from sadly many of his peers, and that was his warm, sincere personaliity. He was genuinely friendly.
Something between us seemed to click right away. Never mind the fact that I was a relatively small-town newspaper editor and he an international superstar. It didn’t matter to him at all. We talked; he asked penetrating questions. You could tell he really wanted to know. If he would have agreed to a six-figure or higher pay cut, I decided this guy would be a great newspaperman since he asked better questions than I did.
The friendship grew over the years despite his numerous surgeries and serious accidents, including that near-fatal fall in 2009. i think watching him come back to performing in 2010 less than a year later was simultaneously the greatest and saddest thing I’d ever seen.
There are many memories, including the time we took him and his beloved Cindy to lunch at the beautiful Keeter Center on the campus of School of the Ozarks. He and I shared a love for chicken ‘n’ dumplings, especially at Cracker Barrel. He wasn’t sure he was going to like the Keeter Center’s version, but about halfway through the meal, he noted, “These are pretty good chicken ‘n’ dumplings after all.” We all laughed.
Then, there was the time we were speeding through the back roads of Branson and maybe even through an alley when we hit a major league pothole. I think I bounced my head off the top of the car as Mickey let out an understandable unprintable. I was rubbing my head when he looked at me and grinned. Surprisingly, my head didn’t hurt anymore. Footnote to this story: I was late meeting Mickey to go see Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy, which is why we had to fly low around Branson that evening.
The following happened numerous times over the years: I would smile to myself every time I heard a fan ask him, “How are you tonight, Mr. Gilley?” His usual reply was, “Better now that you are here, darling.”
I always loved it when people would approach him, and I think he did, too. No matter what he may have been doing, he was always accommodating ... quite likely the most accommodating celebrity of all time. He always had time for his beloved fans, whether they wanted to tell him a story, pose for a picture or get an autograph. I never saw him turn anyone away.
Some of you may know of his love for the Houston Astros, but maybe you don’t know that he quit attending games in person. The reason was that fans kept coming to his box throughout the game creating a disturbance. “Did it bother you?” I asked. “Didn’t bother me at all,” he said, “but I could tell the fans seated around me were having trouble seeing, so I stopped going in person.” That’s vintage Gilley, always thinking of others.
Then there was Gilley the perfect host. He loved to entertain for his friends. Whether his table had four or 14, he would want to know from each one if their meal was OK, and could he get them anything else. Yes, he was a foodie, but he wanted your meal to be better than his. What a rarity!
Finally, there was the most genuine love story I’ve known of. When Gilley proposed to the beautiful Cindy Loeb, I let out a yell that could likely be heard for miles. I’m sure hundreds of others agreed with my thinking. This was a marriage for the ages. Sure, there’s an age difference, but what does that matter or prove? That’s right, absolutely nothing. People finding fault with this marriage have to have a dark side. So thankful they got a couple of years together.
By the way, I think MG certainly knew this, but as his signature song “Stand By Me” requests, I’ll stand by him until I can stand no more. I’m a better person for having known him.
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.