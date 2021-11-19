The loudest applause during Mickey Gilley’s final show of the season a few nights ago in Branson didn’t come as Gilley was singing the gut-wrenching “Stand By Me,” though the response to that was deafening as always.
Instead, the loudest reaction for the beloved 85-year-old entertainer came that evening when he announced he would return for the 2022 season. As Gilley made that statement, the full house exploded with approval.
When the 2022 curtain goes up next April, Gilley will have turned 86, but you’d never know it. The man gives it his all every second he’s on stage, and his “all” is much, much more than guys 40 and 50 years his junior. From the opening number of his show, his first No. 1, “Room Full of Roses,” to the tearjerker finale of “Stand By Me,” the time in between is filled with laughter, tears, historic videos covering the gauntlet of Gilley’s colorful career and, of course, that long, long list of Gilley’s hits that includes 17 No. 1s and 39 Top 10s. Incidentally, that magnificent voice of Gilley’s hasn’t changed a bit except for maybe getting stronger.
Even if this man couldn’t sing a lick, I would still be in awe of him (and I’ll bet a huge majority of his other fans would, too). The reason is that he is the kindest, most caring individual I’ve ever known. After every show, I hear numerous comments of “great singer, great guy” (and for the record, I’m in there saying the same thing.)
Gilley’s a once-in-a-lifetime performer I’m convinced. It’s an honor to watch him work; it’s an honor to know him!
