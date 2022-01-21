I hope 2022 started off well for you. It did for my wife and me. No, we didn’t win the lottery or have some stocks go crazy. What we did have was a giant dose of that enviable intangible known as “feel good”, and while that doesn’t pay huge stocklike dividends, it sure makes a body feel good (pun intended). I’ll explain what I’m talking about as you read on.
Here’s how it happened, and if you think this is going to involve Mickey Gilley, you would be right! As many of you know, I have made no secret of my admiration for Mickey. It’s just that I have a soft spot in my heart for soon-to-be 86-year-olds who still possess that razor-sharp voice, contagious charisma and the drive to keep on keeping on. Oh yes, you also can tack on a heart of gold along with a highly infectious personality.
Gilley took his 17 No. 1 songs and 39 Top 10s to Weirsdale, Fla., the first week of the new year for two shows (and two standing ovations) in one day. It was almost a 40-hour round-trip on Gilley’s Urban Cowboy bus.
I’ve already mentioned how he killed the crowd, but it’s certainly worthy of note that following the return to Branson, he bounced right back ready to go again (and he will soon). The standing O’s incidentally made me feel good since they were directed to someone I know is so deserving.
I also mentioned comebacks and those have become synonymous with Gilley. He’s come back from back surgery, brain surgery, two plane crashes, a serious rollover automobile accident and a near-fatal fall in 2009 that left him temporarily paralyzed and had some doctors thinking he would never walk again and others thinking he might not survive.
But walk and survive he did! He returned to the stage less than a year later in a touching performance where I didn’t see a dry eye in the house, and he hasn’t stopped since.
Gilley’s spring schedule in Branson starts in April. We hope you’ll get a chance to see this living legend, frankly, because there’s not many Mickey Gilleys left in this world. As a matter of fact, I’d be hard-pressed to name another, whether they be 86 or 26.
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
