You know while perusing the hundreds if not thousands of tributes that poured in following the death of the legendary Ralph Emery at 88 years of age, I thought perhaps the best way to display the love and regard the country music world had for the fallen icon was to focus on several of those comments.
Here we go in no particular order:
Ronnie Milsap: “I love you, Ralph Emery. You were always so good to me.”
Steve Wariner: “Devastating news on the passing of icon and legend Ralph Emery.”
T Graham Brown: “If it were not for the generosity of Ralph Emery, I wouldn’t have had a career.”
Randy Plummer: “I will sure miss Ralph Emery.”
Ricky Skaggs: “He did more to promote country music than anyone I know.”
Collin Raye: “No one ever in our history promoted our music and country artists as faithfully and generously for as long as Ralph.”
Kathy Mattea: “He was an icon. I feel lucky to have known him.”
Oak Ridge Boys: “Not only a legendary personality, but also a dear friend who meant so much to the Oak Ridge Boys’ career.”
Ray Stevens: “One of the great men in the Nashville music business has passed away.”
McBride and The Ride: “Back then, you had officially arrived if you were invited to be on the show.”
Bryan White: “It was an honor and a dream every time I got to do Ralph’s show.”
Bill Gaither: “Ralph Emery delighted in making other people look good.”
Jerry Lee Lewis: “I have fond memories of our time together.”
Mickey Gilley: The Urban Cowboy remembers a special time in his career with Emery. “Ralph inducted me in the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame a few years ago.”
Johnny Lee: “Many artists owed their start to him, myself included.”
Alabama: “He was always a gentleman to us with great respect.”
Loretta Lynn: “It breaks my heart to learn of Ralph Emery passing. He interviewed everyone like they were an old friend.”
New York Times: “He was the Dick Clark of country music.”
Ronnie Dunn: “No words for what this man did for country music.”
Tanya Tucker: “I am heartbroken about losing Mr. Country Music and good friend Ralph Emery. He was so good to me throughout my career and a big part of it.”
Randy Hall (Bellamy Brothers Band): “A very gracious man.”
In one of the scores of articles about Mr. Emery, I noticed where he had commented, “I’ll be very content if people can look at me and say, ‘He brought class to the business.’”
That’s a bit ironic, I thought, because I have said those very words (paraphrasing of course): I wish he had known what I said, but hey, maybe he did ...
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column.
