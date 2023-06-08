Week in week out, this column is predominantly about country music.
Week in week out, this column is predominantly about country music.
But for this week only, let’s put country music on the back burner while we feature the top female entertainer ever, the great Tina Turner.
Though definitely not country, Turner, who passed away in her Switzerland home, is being hailed in every corner of the entertainment world as the conquering hero she was.
The Queen of Rock ‘n Roll, who was 83 at the time of her death, came a long way from her upbringing in Nutbush, Tenn.
Let’s take a look at just a few of her many accomplishments: Nine Grammy Awards (including one for her stunning rendition of John Fogerty’s “Proud Mary”), two inductions into the Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame and three Grammy Hall of Fame awards.
Of course, she had a long, long list of hit records, none bigger than the incomparable “What’s Love Got to do With It?”
Tributes came from all over the world, including the following:
“I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner. She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer.” Rolling Stones legend Mick Jagger.
“Rest in peace to one of my favorite artists of all time.” NBA great Magic Johnson.
“What a woman, what a life, what a warrior.” Alicia Keyes.
“We have lost one of the world’s most exciting performers.” Sir Elton John.
“Heaven has gained an angel. Rest in paradise, Tina Turner.” Ciara.
There was a long list of other tributes from across the globe. May she rest in peace.
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
