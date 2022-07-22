It’s not rocket science to say the new “Elvis” movie is a huge success (as it should be.) Although honesty prevails me to say I’ve never been a huge Elvis fan, I enjoyed the movie a lot.

The story is complex, especially the relationship between Elvis (Austin Butler) and his colorful manager (Col. Tom Parker). The great Tom Hanks plays Parker, and I don’t think I’m overhyping things when I say both Butler and Hanks could well have Oscar nominations in their future.

Tommy Jackson is former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment columm. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.

