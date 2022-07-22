It’s not rocket science to say the new “Elvis” movie is a huge success (as it should be.) Although honesty prevails me to say I’ve never been a huge Elvis fan, I enjoyed the movie a lot.
The story is complex, especially the relationship between Elvis (Austin Butler) and his colorful manager (Col. Tom Parker). The great Tom Hanks plays Parker, and I don’t think I’m overhyping things when I say both Butler and Hanks could well have Oscar nominations in their future.
The whole cast is excellent. Olivia DeJonge is a standout as Priscilla, but there’s not a weak link in the bunch. Also found the young actors were top-notch.
The shots of early Memphis, though computer-generated, are excellent and added much to me enjoying the film as much as I did.
Butler covers the music of EP superbly (close your eyes and for all practical purposes you are hearing Elvis). It’s the No. 1 soundtrack in America to no one’s surprise. Oak Ridge Boys fans will be interested to know that highly acclaimed Dave Cobb, who has produced two ORB albums, handles the music in this epic. It’s incredible to me that Elvis is still the top-selling solo artist of all time.
The movie is long, loud, flashy and, oh yes, totally entertaining. I highly recommend it. To the surprise of probably no one, “Elvis” received a 12-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival. I’m only surprised it wasn’t longer.
Tommy Jackson is former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment columm. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
