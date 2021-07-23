The city of Searcy hosted an old-fashioned Independence Day celebration this year with a variety of activities scheduled, including a rollicking doubleheader concert that combined had something to satisfy even the most discriminating music fan’s taste.
Loved the opening set of hard-working Cliff and Susan, the husband-wife duo who conservatively know 2,000 songs, and I loved everything I heard. That set the stage for the festival’s headliner, Elvie Shane. I pride myself on knowing music and musicians, but honesty prevails upon me to say I had never heard of Shane prior to that evening. But let me hasten to add I left there a fan after finding my car, that is (with the help of Courtney, a friendly dispatcher for the Searcy Police Department who personifies the term “public servant” as good as it could be portrayed.)
From almost the moment he came out, it was obvious Shane is on a quick path to stardom. High energy all the way, he wasted little time getting my wife and me and an estimated 12,998 of our fellow partiers urging him on.
Elvie Shane is the son of a truck driver and a proud Kentuckian. His musical influences are a perfect example of his versatility. They include Steve Earle, the great John Fogerty and ‘90s country.
After great covers of Montgomery Gentry, Dwight Yoakam and others, Elvie went for the jugglar with his gut-wrenching hit “My Boy.” And in this case his “boy” is his 14-year-old stepson, Caleb. Shane says of Caleb, “He ain’t my blood, but he’s my boy” … wow! Since the Searcy Beats and Eats appearance, Elvie, his wife, Mandi, and Caleb have welcomed a baby girl into the family. Seems to me, that’s the stuff Lifetime movies are made from.
But back to the career, in addition to having a new critically acclaimed six-song EP, Shane has been named to upcoming tours of Miranda Lambert and Brooks and Dunn. Pretty heady company.
Elvie Shane’s life and career seem full speed ahead!
