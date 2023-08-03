To date, I have only seen the Eagles perform one time in their magical careers. Though that was over 30 years ago, I still call it the best concert I've ever seen. The late great Randy Misener wasn't in the lineup that night ... I wish he had been.
Misener died a few days ago at the age of 77 from complications with COPD. Along with Glen Frey, Don Henley and Bernie Leadon, he co-founded the Eagles in 1971 and also wrote and sang lead on my favorite Eagles song, the haunting "Take It To The Limit," which is highlighted by the singer's amazing vocal range. He also sang and played bass on several of the legendary group's most beloved albums including "Eagles," "Desperado" and the iconic "Hotel California" among others.
