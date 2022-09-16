I have followed and covered the legendary Oak Ridge Boys for 50 years now and been privileged to call them “friends,” especially lead singer Duane Allen whom I thought about a day or two ago while hearing his powerful vocals on “Mama’s Table” (which, for the record, makes me tear up every time I hear it).
This is a guy of whom many things could be said about ... all good by the way.
First the obvious ones, and there are many. To begin with, he’s a great patriot, family man, astute businessman, former college athlete (who I wouldn’t want to take on today), organizer, God-fearing Christian, trustworthy and loyal friend, and obviously incredible talent.
Let me expound on a few of those. First is the patriot tag. This man unashamedly loves his country. He talks about it; he sings about it. It’s highly contagious, and every time I read this man’s thoughts about the state of our union, I find myself looking for a parade and wanting to wave a giant American flag at the head of it.
I also mentioned his business skills. He kept all members of the Oaks’ organization employed and with health care during the pandemic. Very admirable!
His talents are obvious, but maybe you didn’t know, he also has an uncanny ability to pick great songs, many of which find their way onto Oaks’ albums.
Space won’t allow me to expound on all of the many good things about Duane, but I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention one of the Ace’s most recent acts of kindness, which I’m well versed in because it involved me. Duane took time out of his very hectic schedule to call and pray over my wife from her hospital bed as she recovered from her broken arm. It meant a lot to her; it meant a lot to me.
Meanwhile as 2022 rolls on, Duane and his mates are everywhere, taking their magic to the people with numerous bookings and drawing huge crowds. Catch them anytime they are close.
Duane Allen ... I’m glad he’s my friend.
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment columm. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
