If I had met Mickey Gilley without knowing he was a world-class entertainer, I’m pretty sure I would have liked him. The reason is he’s a good guy first and a great singer second. He’s the kind that would jump in his pickup and come by and get you for the game and a couple of brats. Conversation with him is interesting and wide-ranging, always a fun evening.
But this guy who is as down-to-earth as they come is also a country music superstar with 17 No. 1 songs and 39 more that cruised into the Top 10. He also owned the world’s largest night club which served as the primary location for the trend-setting movie “Urban Cowboy.” In addition to playing himself in that movie, Gilley has also acted in a number of hit television shows including “Dukes of Hazzard,” “Fall Guy,” “Murder She Wrote” and “Fantasy Island,” among others.
He’s played the biggest clubs and concert halls across the country. In short, this guy is a genuine superstar. That point was driven home again convincingly on opening night of Gilley’s spring run in Branson.
After the opening act concluded, the crowd was ready to get excited and Gilley obliged with a rousing version of “Object of My Affection.” For the next 75 minutes or so, the fans and this reporter stayed at a fever pitch. Hard to believe we were watching and listening to an 86-year-old. The voice if anything has strengthened over the years. His charisma and spirit are inspiring.
After the show, the always-accessible Gilley was talking to a group of fans backstage. A woman walked up to where Gilley was holding court and pronounced, “For any of you who do not know this man, he’s the best!” My reply was an enthusiastic “Amen.”
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
