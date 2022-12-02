"You can tell them I played piano and sang rock and roll."
That was the late great Jerry Lee Lewis' self-assessment of his colorful life that ended a few days ago at his Mississippi home at the age of 87.
But there was so much more to Jerry Lee's life than playing piano and just singing rock and roll.
For one thing, he could play and sing virtually anything: blues, gospel, country, honky tonk, rockabilly and on and on.
The last project Jerry Lee was involved in was a gospel album he recorded with his famous cousin, the Rev. Jimmy Swaggart. Earlier this year, a third famous cousin, the great Mickey Gilley, had passed away.
Jerry Lee was certainly no stranger to controversy, but his immense talents were never in doubt. Rolling Stone magazine named him the 24th greatest artist on its Top 100 list. Another prestigious well-deserved honor was his receiving the Lifetime Grammy Award. And just recently, he was even inducted into the Country Music Association Hall of Fame. Another amazing recognition of his versatility
To close with this week, here's a classic story about Jerry Lee and his famous nickname "The Killer." It was a story told many times during Mickey Gilley's Branson show by his popular comedian, the late Joey Riley.
A major part of the success enjoyed by Joey and Mickey was how they picked at each other. An example: Joey would approach Gilley excitedly with the news that "your cousin. Jerry Lee Lewis. is in town and I saw him playing golf with O.J. Simpson." Gilley reacts excitedly: "Did you say anything to them?" Joey's classic reply: "Yes, I said, I hollered out 'hey, killer' and they both turned around and waved."
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
