It was opening weekend (for us anyway) a few days ago in Branson.
Like always, it was eventful. Here are a few of the things that stood out.
For one thing, it was crowded, and that’s a good thing. It certainly appears Branson is back.
The Mickey Gilley Show was a sellout with every seat that COVID-19 restrictions would allow occupied filled with a real-life individual, certainly nothing out of the ordinary for the legendary 85-year-old.
One of the many talented folks in Gilley’s Grammy Award-winning Urban Cowboy Band is keyboard player – vocalist Lee Hendrix. This guy is a real star that audiences gravitate to quickly whether he’s filling the role of being Gilley’s hands on the honky-tonker’s rollicking tunes or covering classics by Charlie Rich, Ronnie Milsap and the like. And he’s every bit as nice as he is talented.
Always a treat to get a frozen coffee and cake doughnut from Dunkin Donuts, one of the joys of coming to Branson from a Dunkin-less hometown.
Thoroughly enjoyed seeing the amazing illusionist Tony Russell for the first time on our visit. I stopped counting the “now, how did he do that?” questions at 17 the night we were there. Russell’s performance is definitely worth your time.
Had a great burger at the legendary Billy Bob’s before heading home. It is a regular stop on our visits for a burger, fries and even music from days gone by. While there this time, we were fascinated by a beautiful spring snowstorm, even though it was April 20. It was the best kind of snow in this writer’s opinion ... big, wet flakes that stayed on grass and shrubs, but not roads.
Branson has long been our favorite destination. We are glad the crowds are agreeing with us again. This year, I predict a return to the glory days of the past.
