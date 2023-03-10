This week, it’s time to examine the life and career of maybe country music’s greatest all-time singer ever and ironically someone who walked away from his career when he was at the top of his game. And he’s shown no hint whatsoever that a comeback is anywhere in his mind.
That man is Ricky Van Shelton. Think back with me for a moment while we examine just a few of his smash songs, including the haunting “Somebody Lied,” “Life Turned Her That Way,” “I Meant Every Word He Said,” “I’ll Leave This World Loving You,” “Simple Man,” “From A Jack To A King,” “Keep It Between The Lines” and many others.
Van Shelton won awards, including being the 1989 Male Vocalist of the Year and being inducted into the historic Grand Ole Opry exactly a year earlier in 1988.
Perhaps the greatest testimonial to Van Shelton’s popularity is the high honor achieved by six of his albums, including two achieving platinum status and four earning gold recognition.
But disagreements with his label and disillusionment with the state of the music business in general led to Van Shelton retiring and going home to his beloved Virginia. So far he’s made it stick and shows no evidence that he will ever pick up a microphone again.
We miss Van Shelton’s voice and hope the rest of his life is enjoyable and peaceful.
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.