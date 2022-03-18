I love music trivia ... never tire of it and always learn from it. That was certainly the case with my latest foray navigating through the various publications, as is required of thorough research.
Here we go:
One of Kathy Mattea’s best songs – and she’s had several —, “Where You’ve Been,” was written by her husband, Jon Vezner. A tearjerker, it won two Grammys as well as being named both Single of the Year and Song of the Year.
Have you heard this one? Unquestionably, George Jones’ mammoth hit, “He Stopped Loving Her Today,” almost wasn’t! Jones reportedly thought the Curly Putman-Bobby Braddock penned hit was too morbid.
Young Vince Gill and his bluegrass band, Mountain Smoke, once opened a show that featured KISS as the headliner. Not surprisingly, their part didn’t go well with KISS fans, who booed the young band off the stage.
The great Kris Kristofferson’s first job on Music Row? Being a janitor at Columbia Records.
“If you don’t want her ... .” That’s what the great Hank Williams Sr. told Faron Young about his date at the Grand Old Opry. “If you ain’t gonna marry her, ol Hank’s gonna marry her.” And they did become engaged, but Hank’s deteriorating health prevented their wedding.
From the great song titles department: “Waiting in the Lobby of Your Heart” by Hank Thompson.
Marshall Grant, a member of Johnny Cash’s Tennessee Three, later would become manager of the Statler Brothers.
Don’t know if you’ve heard this before (I hadn’t): At his debut on the Grand Old Opry, Willie Nelson was introduced as “Woody Nelson.”
Read this wonderful description of Roy Clark: “He’s not the greatest guitar player. He’s not the greatest banjo player. He’s not the greatest fiddle player. He’s not the greatest singer. And he’s not the greatest comedian. But he does it ‘all’ better than anybody else.”
Finally, a belated happy 86th birthday to the great Mickey Gilley, still going strong and sounding just as great as ever (which when translated means “pretty darned good.”)
Material used in this article was taken from a variety of sources, with a special mention to the wonderful book “Country Music” by Ken Burns and Duncan Dayton.
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
