I’m like the kid who keeps continually dipping into the cookie jar when it comes to country music trivia ... I never get enough.
I have a batch for you this week (from a variety of sources) that I don’t think I’d previously run across:
One of the industry’s greatest songwriters (as well as singers of course), Hank Williams Sr. was described as nearly illiterate, so much in fact that he could barely compose a short letter.
Republic Pictures hired Gene Autry as their singing cowboy after a man named John Wayne said “no more singing.” I’d say that one worked out pretty well for both of them.
The great Ernest Tubb earned the distinction of being the hardest-working entertainer of his time by being on the road an average of 300 nights a year.
Before managing Elvis, Col. Tom Parker had Eddy Arnold under his wing.
The famed Duke of Paducah was raised in Little Rock.
Patsy Cline’s “Greatest Hits” achieved Triple Platinum” status in 1991, an incredible 28 years after her death.
Hall of Famer Loretta Lynn became a grandmother at the age of 32.
“I’m Movin’ On,” the signature song for Hank Snow, stayed No. 1 on the country music charts for an incredible 49 consecutive weeks, and folks, if my math is correct, that is just three weeks shy of a year!
Never knew until recently that the great Marty Robbins was once fired by the Grand Ole Opry over stringent rules the Opry had in place. Happily, he was later reinstated.
If my research is correct, Bobby Helms’ “Fraulein” remained on the Top 100 charts longer than any other song, 52 weeks.
