It’s no secret that many people connected with the entertainment industry have suffered greatly during this pandemic.
Promoters haven’t been able to book shows because of the restrictions placed on the number of people who can attend. That is far-reaching, folks, when you consider all those who are adversely affected when the curtains stay closed. That list includes, but is not limited to promoters, vendors, security personnel and the list goes on and on.
However, it’s the entertainers (many of which bring in marginal incomes, to say the least, and now have seen that total almost wiped out) who are affected the most. In order to keep some income coming in, many of these entertainers have been forced to play mini-concerts on the Internet with a virtual tip jar.
And while that includes many of today’s entertainers, it certainly doesn’t include the Oak Ridge Boys, who scored one of the longest (and, obviously, most lucrative) gigs of the pandemic and got to stay in their own beds every night in the process.
The Oaks had a 29-day run that culminated Christmas night at the Gaylord Entertainment Complex. A holiday feast and the Oaks singing carols and visiting with Santa in addition to doing many of the songs that have earned classic status over the years were all on the bill of faire.
There were sellouts and near sellouts, but this was a huge success by any stretch of the imagination.
Of course, any act landing a gig like this, must have impeccable reputations and impeccable talent. Obviously, the Oaks have both, and one has to be happy for them.
Lead singer and group leader Duane Allen called the December run a year-saver for the Oaks. We are happy for them, but at the same time saddened for other deserving acts like The Bellamys, Sawyer Brown, Shenandoah, etc., whose years unfortunately weren’t saved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.