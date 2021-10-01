I have always said "Field of Dreams" is my favorite movie, and I've yet to see it without tearing up.
Well, I saw the 2021 version a few nights ago, and while Kevin Costner was nowhere to be found, Howard and David Bellamy (aka The Bellamy Brothers) were, and I'd take them over Costner any day. First, though, my "Field of Dreams" tie-in. I'm sure many of you have seen the movie. If so, you likely remember near the end of the film when thousands and thousands of cars approach the field where dreams come to fruition.
Now, fast-forward to the Pope County Fair at Russellville, where country music's international road warriors had stopped for the evening. We got to the venue early and got a seat in the grandstand area adjacent to the main road coming into the fairgrounds. Once night began to fall and cars needed their lights, we noticed the seemingly never-ending stream of vehicles coming inside. It went on for at least an hour, probably longer.
Quite a while before showtime, all the venue's seats were full, in addition to the hundreds more who brought their own seating. Also, it soon even got difficult to find a niche in the standing-room-only areas. By the way, there are a number of highly emotional scenes in the movie, and while you typically won't see tears at a BB show, you will see thousands of people smiling and singing along with what I call the best duet in country music history.
Here's what the crowd of more than 10,000 saw at Russellville: The 96-minute performance that literally seemed to fly by featured hit after hit, and when you figure the Brothers have released more than 50 albums in their long career, that's a lot of songs. Twenty of them went No. 1, many more went top 10 and many more would have done the same if only there had been windows to release them in. For the record, many of those unreleased songs are just as amazing as some of their top 10 counterparts in my opinion.
Many of those No. 1 songs are some of my all-time favorites, including "For All The Wrong Reasons" at the top of my list, as well as "You Ain't Just Whistling Dixie," "Redneck Girl," "Do You Love As Good As You Look?," "Feelin The Feeling," "If I Said You Had A Beautiful Body (Would You Hold It Against Me)," "Let Your Love Flow," "Sugar Daddy," "Crazy From The Heart," "I Love Her Mind" and many more.
Hearing a great many of the Bellamy songs in a concert is a lead-pipe cinch because Howard and David don't take up much concert time talking since they are busy singing. By the way, when either of the Brothers comments on something, I find myself straining to hear every word. They are that interesting.
Backing Howard and David is one of the best bands in the business. The group includes a genuine rock star in drummer Rocky Marvel. It was also great to see two longtime friends in the band, the beautiful Stephanie Wilson Hall, who adds class and harmony to the group and her bass-playing husband, Randy, one of the best guys around.
Two final notes: The Bellamys play the Mansion Theater in Branson on Oct. 15. They also have a new album on the way called "Covers From The Brothers." The album includes 12 classic songs, one of which we've heard previously, "I Can Help" featuring Dennis Quaid. The other 11 cuts include some great songs that I can't wait to hear like "It's A Heartache," "Sitting On The Dock Of The Bay" and "Lord, I Hope This Day Is Good," among others. It may be ordered through Amazon Music or the Bellamys website.
I mentioned earlier how incredibly in demand the Bellamys are. Two examples: The Brothers are in Norway and Sweden virtually all of January next year, and speaking of 2022, the Bellamys at this writing already had 42 dates on the books for next year. That's more than some acts will work throughout the year. Amazing (and, incredibly, these guys aren't in the Opry or Hall of Fame, but that's a story for another day!).
