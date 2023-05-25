I want to congratulate the town of Humboldt, Tenn., for a very fitting gesture involving one of their favorite sons, the great T.G. Sheppard.
The town recently honored the 40-year-plus music star with a Tennessee Music Pathways plaque that was erected inside the city limits.
The decision to honor Sheppard, who has more than 20 No. 1 hits to his credit, including eight consecutive No. 1s at one point, proved a popular one as many residents turned out to visit with the personable star they had known from school, church and reputation.
"It's been a heck of a ride," T.G. said. "Having all these people come up to you and congratulate you on something you have done and loved doing for so long is really a surreal moment for me,"
T.G. recalled the experience was a full-circle moment, noting he did a lot of dreaming in Humboldt as a kid and hoped to do something in country music. He called listening to superstars like Elvis and Johnny Cash inspirations in helping him get his career jump-started and even revealed that it was Elvis who gave him his first tour bus, something not a lot of other performers can say.
Great career for T.G. Sheppard who happily appears to have a lot more left in the tank.
Tommy Jackson is a former newspaper editor who writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
