You know I’m starting to “get” Vince Gill a little bit after all these years.
For a long time, I had thought (and yes, written) how I resented Gill for keeping a closed mind as to whom he favors granting admittance to the membership roster of the Grand Ole Opry, where he holds a position of clout.
As to my warming up to Gill, it came after I read an interview he had given to “Variety” where he refuted a popular belief (in some quarters) that country music is dead. According to Gill, country music is definitely not dead, it’s just not popular, and he proceeds to point out how the two differ. He wants to get more younger people involved in the genre. His plans to accomplish that would include showing the current generation what it has missed about the music that was so popular in Gill’s formative years. He would do that in a variety of ways.
We like the idea. Education can cure lots of ills ... including introducing a whole new generation of younger listeners to the joys of Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard and George Jones.
Yes, we are warming up to Gill, even though we still think he should begin a tireless campaign to get the most-deserving Bellamy Brothers inducted into the Grand Old Opry.
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment columm. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment columm. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.