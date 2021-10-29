I have a question today I’d like your thoughts on ... has there ever been a better country music movie than “Coal Miner’s Daughter?” Let me first throw in my two cents worth about the life story of the great Loretta Lynn. It’s a moving story that I never tire of seeing (and folks, I’ve seen it more times than I can count on my two hands).
For sure, I’ll never forget the first time I saw it. It had just come out, and being that my dad was a huge Loretta Lynn fan, my wife and I wanted to take him and my mother to see it. And so we did. ... They loved it; we did too!
The movie is based on the hit best-selling book that Loretta wrote with George Vecsey. It was the first country music autobiographical book to hit the best seller list, totaling more than a million copies in six weeks.
The cast was incredible from top to bottom, headed by the amazing Sissy Spacek in an Oscar-winning role as Loretta, and scene-stealing Tommy Lee Jones as Loretta’s colorful husband, Dolittle. Levon Helm is magnificent as Loretta’s daddy, with the beautiful Beverly D’Angelo sparkling as the legendary Patsy Cline, who befriended Loretta early on in Music City.
One of the movie’s many impressive features is the fact that Spacek and D’Angelo do their own singing. Good, too (excellent in fact). I was especially blown away with the great twang Spacek uses as Loretta. I’ve closed my eyes a few times while she’s singing and thought it’s difficult to tell them apart!
But my favorite scene in the movie ironically doesn’t involve Spacek. It deals with Dolittle answering the phone after midnight when a fan gets ahold of Loretta’s number and wants to tell her that she loves her. You never see the fan’s face or for that matter, hear her voice, but this is Jones’ best of the many strong scenes he has in the film. He starts out mad due to the late call, but changes when he picks up on how sad the woman is. “I’ll give Loretta your message lady. Now you gotta quit that crying and get some sleep. Yeah, lady, Loretta loves you, too.” That scene makes me tear up every time I see the movie thinking of the incredible sadness in the world.
My runner-up to “Coal Miner’s Daughter” for the best movie about country music would be “Crazy Heart.” Though fictitious, it was a great opportunity for another actor to do his own singing (as Sissy did), and the incredible Jeff Bridges made the best of his two-fold duties, winning the Best Actor honors while also hitting on all cylinders delivering his vocals.
These two films remind of yet another country music film, “Walk The Line”, the story of Johnny Cash. Both stars, Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon, did their own singing, too, and Witherspoon even won Best Actress honors, but this one went further and further south the longer it ran, thanks to a less than impressive script that surely could have benefited from a good editor. Yet another country music film, “Tender Mercies,” earned star Robert Duvall Best Actor honors though I’ve never seen it.
There were other decent films worthy of consideration, but probably more bad ones. Perhaps we will look at those another day.
