Another year, another Country Music Hall of Fame inductees class announced, and sadly, like in past years, the CMA selection committee has failed miserably again!
No, it’s not necessarily that I have a problem with this year’s class that includes The Judds, Ray Charles or either of the two musicians who tied, Eddie Bayers and Pete Drake, meaning both of those will be inducted.
What I do have a problem with is the all-star list of performers slighted once again, including the great Mickey Gilley, the phenomenal Bellamy Brothers, the legendary John Anderson (tell me, has there ever been a better true country singer than John Anderson?) and that Hall of Shame list of AWOL stars goes on and on.
The CMA Hall of Fame could well be renamed the Good Ole Boys Club in that it seems pretty obvious by now that Ricky Skaggs, Vince Gill, Jeannie Seely, Marty Stuart, Bill Anderson, etc., appear to be the ones calling the shots for this once proud body.
Trying to figure out how in the world some of these selections are arrived at, along with the obvious ones who are ignored each year, I attempted to research the matter, but quit frustrated and confused. I bet some of the “knowledgeable” selection committee members have had similar frustrations when they see the results of their cohorts’ “work.”
Someone needs to stop the erosion of credibility inside this all-important body that is fast using up its daily supply!
