My wife leaned over to me during the winning performance of husband-wife duo Cliff and Susan at Searcy’s recent explosive July 4 celebration and commented, “They are so cute!”
And I doubt anyone in the estimated crowd of 13,000 would have disagreed. Now after interviewing both of them a few days later, I could also add the following descriptive terms: multi-talented, versatile, personable, etc.
In short this duo has got it all, and the sky’s the limit. The only decision in fact ahead for this couple may be selecting the career area they choose to focus on.
Obviously, first and foremost is the performing end where they arguably excel the most. They perform country, blues, rock, pop and oldies. They have a well-reviewed single called “Driving Me Crazy” (I’m pretty sure there will be more considering all the talent coming from these two charismatic folks).
If you were fortunate enough to have heard their Searcy show, you saw it is a high-energy, all-request interactive performance.
On a recent Friday morning from their East End home (that I hear has a pretty nifty studio inside the premises), Susan told me she and Cliff can perform up to 2,000 songs. In short, they are never going to run out of material.
Susan is a singer, songwriter and pianist. She’s had two albums released out of Nashville and gained a following from her work at some of the piano bars all over, including Ernie Biggs in Branson.
Cliff, meanwhile, is a singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer. He told me he spent a lot of his formative years in musical hotbed Mountain View, where courthouse lawn performances are pretty much the rule, as well as at a number of smaller venues all around the area.
He and Susan own and operate their own production company, Big Red Dog Productions, offering music production and artist development.
Promotion is another of their strong suits as is evidenced by their being named Promoters of the Year at the Arkansas Country Music Awards.
Their talents and reputations have taken them to various places around the world, including Amsterdam, Norway, etc. Their bookings increase daily, but they stressed they wanted to hear from you if you need help with your private party, wedding, corporate, school event, festival, etc. They may be contacted at cliff&susan.com. We highly recommend them.
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
