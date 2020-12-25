I remember the first time I laid eyes on the great Charley Pride was at Fan Fair in Nashville in 1984. I thought he was bigger than life. Over the next 36 years, that respect, admiration and awe would only grow.
So when his death was announced a few days ago (Dec. 12) due to complications from COVID, I was shocked and saddened. It felt almost like a member of the family had died. From your comments in the texts and emails I’ve read, it seems many of you had similar feelings.
I could tell so many stories about this great American, but the one thing that has stuck with me for years came in the press room at Fan Fair in 1984 when he was asked about signing autographs away from the stage. Charley said he was always happy to sign for his fans, but did ask for a point of personal privilege.
He used taking his family to Six Flags as an example saying under those circumstances, he preferred being “Daddy” instead of the country superstar he was (my words not his). I thought it was an eloquent request that nobody could take exception to, and I don’t believe anybody did.
Many, many things come to mind when Charley Pride’s name enters a conversation. Of course, that incredible voice has to lead the way, but that magnetic smile and incomparable charisma rank very high also.
I know many of you know the Charley Pride story, but as I reviewed his life, I found accomplishments even more spectacular than I had realized. For example: Charley’s career covered an amazing 68 years and was still going strong at the time of his death.
He had 74 singles that charted, including 39 that went to the top of the charts. He was the Country Music Association’s Entertainer of the Year’s in 1971 and named to the Hall of Fame in 2002.
He was an avid fan and part owner of the Texas Rangers Major League Baseball team.
Another telling point about Charley Pride is the literal dozens and dozens of fellow entertainers who have spoken since his death, not only of his great talent, but also of his kindness, gentleness and without fail, his readiness to help anyone and everyone who seeks it.
Charley Pride fans also point with pride (pun intended) that he was a great husband and father, being married to his loving wife, Rozene, for 64 years.
Perhaps one of the most remarkable things I can say about this gentleman is that I don’t have anything bad to report from reading social media of anyone trashing this great American over anything. That is almost totally unbelievable in this crazy world we live in today.
