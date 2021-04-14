This week, a bit of this and that: There's been a couple of fairly significant personnel changes recently involving lead singers of two country music singing groups. And while it would be a stretch to say these groups have "dominated" the charts, they have definitely had their share of success. Here's the story:
Richie McDonald, the former lead singer of Lonestar and the principal voice on that group's career song "Amazed," has joined former Restless Heart lead Larry Stewart and Tim Rushlow, who formerly was with Little Texas, to form the Frontmen of Country. The new trio has already gotten dates on the books and generated a great deal of favorable PR in the process.
I can't wait to see how this one plays out, and certainly I wish them all well. I'm not sure what kind of chasm (if any) was left when Stewart and Restless parted ways (nor am I sure if this move is permanent or if the singer and group will try to juggle some dates to keep both working, sometimes together, sometimes apart ... we'll keep you posted on that part of the move.)
However, the other personnel move that involves Lonestar and McDonald looks pretty final since the group has already hired a new lead (and put out a new publicity photo in the process). Finally, Rushlow and Little Texas have been separated for quite some time, so there is nothing new there.
Next, an update containing some good news: Danny Shirley, lead singer and founder of the colorful group Confederate Railroad, is making progress as he recovers from a home accident that left him with a broken back. Danny is one of the good guys in country music, and we look forward to seeing him back on stage soon.
Finally, we all know that the late Merle Haggard was one of the greatest country singers of all time, and I had that point strongly reaffirmed to me a few days ago. The Hag was a guest on an old "Waltons" episode where in a most touching scene he sang "Nobody's Darlin'" to his wife on the show. His voice was crystal clear and razor sharp. The scene, but mostly his voice, brought a tear to my eyes.
Next week: It appears there is going to be live music this concert season, and we'll take a look.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.