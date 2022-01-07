When one of the best known and most successful festivals in not only Arkansas, but also the region, announces its complete three-day entertainment lineup a full seven months before the event, it’s impressive. But that’s exactly what happened, and what a lineup it is for the Cave City Watermelon Festival.
The event starts on Thursday, July 28, at the Cave City Park when Dove Award winners and frequent Gaither Homecoming guests come in for an 8 p.m. performance.
One thing’s for sure regarding the next night, Friday, July 29, and that is the population of the Sharp County seat is going to increase dramatically for a few hours when the internationally famous Bellamy Brothers are set to perform. Just last fall, I was part of an amazing crowd of 10,000 people who turned out for Howard and David in Russellville.
Crowds such as this one are more the rule than the exception. And why not? The Bellamy Brothers have released more than 50 albums, the latest being “Covers From The Brothers”, an exceptionally reviewed 12 classic song package, some featuring guest stars like Dennis Quaid.
Overall, the Bellamys have 20 No. 1 songs. Just like in the States, the Bellamys are a huge hit internationally and have literally traveled the world over. This show is going to be a big one, folks.
But make no mistake, the Saturday night lineup certainly isn’t chopped liver. Wade Hayes and Mark Wills is an interesting pairing that I think will be well received.
Allow me a personal note about Hayes. When I saw him at the Tonitown Grape Festival a few years ago, it was the biggest surprise (pleasant, I might add) I’ve had doing entertainment writing. Hayes, with hits like “Old Enough To Know Better,” “What I Meant To Say,” “Don’t Stop” and others, is definitely the real deal.
Wills, I haven’t seen, but he comes to Arkansas with lots of hits and lots of respect as being a recent Grand Old Opry inductee indicates. A couple of those hits you’ll recognize are “Jacob’s Ladder” and “Don’t Laugh At Me.”
Yes, what a lineup, and when you factor in the availability of world-class Cave City watermelons all over the grounds, I see this event drawing thousands.
Finally, I’d be remiss without congratulating the festival’s entertainment committee for this most impressive feat of getting this powerhouse lineup booked and signed more than a half-year before the event kicks off. Other fairs and festivals should follow suit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.