Les Brown Jr. may well have been the nicest, most unassuming “star” I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing. Mr. Brown died of cancer Jan. 9 at his home in Branson, Mo., at the age of 82.
He gained fame as the leader of Les Band and the Band of Renown after the passing of his famous father in 2001.
Mr. Brown, among other things, was a musician, actor, director and producer, who produced the likes of Merle Haggard, Shirley Jones, Doris Day, Mickey Gilley and a host of other big-name stars. As an actor, Brown Jr. appeared in the following shows: “Gunsmoke,” “Lassie,” “General Hospital,” “F-Troop,” “Lucy Show,” “Green Acres” and many others.
But despite all Brown’s successes, every time our paths crossed in Branson, he was no different than the guy who’d driven down from Rolla for the weekend to see a country music show. Guys from Rolla, Harrison, Nexa, etc., are typically down-to-earth, hard-working guys who like to talk about Mickey Gilley (or whomever they had come to see).
Les Brown Jr. was a big star who never lost touch with the common man. Our prayers go out to his family.
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. He may be contacted at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
