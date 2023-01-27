Les Brown Jr. may well have been the nicest, most unassuming “star” I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing. Mr. Brown died of cancer Jan. 9 at his home in Branson, Mo., at the age of 82.

He gained fame as the leader of Les Band and the Band of Renown after the passing of his famous father in 2001.

Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. He may be contacted at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.