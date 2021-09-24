The thermometer registered north of 95 degrees. Gas was nearly $3 a gallon (more in some places). Our favorite doughnut spot-coffee shop was out of business. The price of meat and other necessary items for the household were out of sight, enough in fact to give the great Redd Foxx another one of his Fred Sanford heart attacks.
It was almost fall in Branson, typically its busiest season, and despite these abnormalities from a “normal” September, crowds were definitely in town a few days ago when we were.
We were at the Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theater for weekend two of the Urban Cowboys Ride Again fall tour, most specifically we came to see the aforementioned Gilley, the man with 17 No. 1 songs and 39 more in the Top 10. Johnny Lee opens that show, and, of course, sings his megahit “Looking For Love,” but it’s the Urban Cowboy himself we were there to see, and judging from crowd reaction both of those days, it seems most in the audience were there for the same reason.
Mickey Gilley amazes me, year in and out. That 85 1/2-year-old voice gets better with age. Every time I see and hear Gilley, I think of this line from a popular song, “If you want to make a living, you’ve got to put on a good show”, and man, does Gilley ever follow that advice, despite heart surgery, brain surgery, two plane crashes, a dangerous car rollover and most serious of all, a near-fatal fall in 2009 that left him temporarily paralyzed and doctors doubting he would ever walk again. But he returned to the stage in triumph less than a year later, and he’s been going great guns ever since.
You’ll hear him do most of his classic hits, but keep in mind he has a lot of hits, and the set list is usually not the same any two shows in a row. However, two classics you’re all but guaranteed to hear at each performance are his first No. 1 “Room Full of Roses,” which topped the charts an amazing 47 years ago, along with his signature song “Stand By Me.” That’s the song this reporter has heard countless times over the years, and every time I do, I tear up.
This show has got a little bit of everything, not the least of which is high energy. Definitely don’t be fooled by anyone’s age, because the energy level that is evident from start to finish in this show would probably tire out a cast much younger.
You know, sometimes I wonder if the town of Branson and chamber realize what a great ambassador they have in Gilley. I hope so, but I’m not sure they do. Case in point, a middle-aged man walked up to Gilley’s table a few nights ago and almost apologetically asked if he could take a picture of his wife with Gilley. “Absolutely,” Gilley replied. “Have her come over.”
Gilley got her a chair and smiled broadly as the picture was made. She left clutching her new treasure, while Gilley thanked them for coming to Branson. I’ve seen that played out countless times over the years. Again, I hope this town and chamber realize what a gem they have in Gilley. Gilley is definitely the kindest celebrity I’ve been around, if not the kindest individual.
I couldn’t recommend a show any higher than this one that will be playing this fall on Sunday nights and Monday afternoons. Call (417) 336-0888 for ticket information.
