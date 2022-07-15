While reading a post of the great Bobby Crafford a few nights ago, I was thinking what a genuine treasure this guy is.
You probably know that Bobby is the Hall of Fame drummer for the legendary Pacers who is still going strong in his 80s.
He’s been married 56 years, and he’s a well-respected football official among other things, but it’s his music where he has such an amazing reputation, and rightfully so!
He began his post by mentioning three rock and roll movies on the tube the other night.The films were about Buddy Holly and the Crickets, Jerry Lee Lewis and the classic “Jailhouse Rock.” Though his path crossed many, many times with most of the names of the day, he recalls meeting Elvis only one time. But that was certainly the exception. When he met Holley and the Crickets, the Pacers were doing a show in Texas with a man named “Cash.”
Other legends Bobby has shared the stage with include the likes of Roy Orbinson, Narvel Felts, Ace Cannon and many others.
To that end, I once heard a guy say, “It’s not brag if you can back it up.” Well. I’m here to tell you, BC can definitely back it up. See the Pacers if you get the chance. They surely can’t keep going forever ... or can they?
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. He may be contacted at tommy jackson1a@yahoo.com.
