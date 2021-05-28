After being felled by COVID-19 a year ago, the Arkansas Country Music Awards have everything in place for a strong comeback this year, and the date is just around the corner.
Yes, the event is set for Monday, June 7, at the Reynolds Performance Hall on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. The four-hour performance runs from 5:30-9:30 p.m.
Sponsors announced a limited discount code for $10 off each ticket. To claim this discount, persons should visit ArkansasMusic.org and use the code arkansas2021. On a related note, the host venue has announced that all capacity restrictions for the show have been lifted assuring it should be smooth sailing for the event.
The main stage performance lineup is a star-studded one and includes the following: Billy Dean, Shawn Camp, Amy Helm, Heath Sanders, Charlie Rich Jr., Debby Campbell, Erin Enderlin, David Adam Brynes, Lance Carpenter, Jabe Burgess, Bonnie Montgomery, Maybe April, Grace Stormont, Mae Estes. Nik and Sam, Mark Currey, Stillwater Drive, the Villines Trio, Trippp and the Render Sisters. Also slated to appear on stage during the evening will be multi-hitmaker Pam Tillis and Marybeth Byrd.
This red carpet event brings together the legends, independent artists, professionals, family and fans. Hosts will be Charles Haymes and Ashton Gill.
On a personal note, I am so happy to see the continued growth of this event year in and year out. It’s a wonderful showcase for the amazing talent we have in our great state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.