Branson has lost another of its legendary pioneers and best-loved citizens with the sad news that entertainer extraordinaire Shoji Tabuchi had passed away recently at the age of 79. Death was attributed to pancreatic cancer.

Shoji had come to Branson in the 1980s and remained there for nearly 50 years. Maybe it’s not fair to call him an overnight sensation, but it didn’t take long for the man with the captivating smile and the unbelievable talent on the fiddle to win over almost everyone he came in contact with.

Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.

