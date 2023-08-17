Branson has lost another of its legendary pioneers and best-loved citizens with the sad news that entertainer extraordinaire Shoji Tabuchi had passed away recently at the age of 79. Death was attributed to pancreatic cancer.
Shoji had come to Branson in the 1980s and remained there for nearly 50 years. Maybe it’s not fair to call him an overnight sensation, but it didn’t take long for the man with the captivating smile and the unbelievable talent on the fiddle to win over almost everyone he came in contact with.
Please allow me to share a couple of personal stories. For several years, my late sister and brother-in-law would go to Branson during Christmas to catch several of Shoji’s holiday shows. “You don’t know what you’re missing,” they would tell me.
I couldn’t figure it out. My brother-in-law was a man’s man like me. He was a Merle Haggard fan so how could he like the Shoji Tabuchi show? Well the answer is like me he was a fan of total entertainment and that’s exactly how I surmised what I had seen. I loved it. too. As an aside, the luxurious bathroom with the pool table lived up to all I had heard as well.
The other personal story concerns a note my late mother-in-law had written to Shoji following the death of her husband. She told Shoji how much her husband had liked the Tabuchi show, and, surprise, the entertainer answered her with a personal note that she kept until her death. I wish I knew where it is now.
Condolences to Tabuchi’s family and friends. He will be missed.
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.