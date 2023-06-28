Happy birthday to us. Yes, this glorious nation's birthday is fast approaching, and I for one can't wait as the U.S. will turn 247 on July 4. One group that has always led the cheering for the United States over the years is the country singers.
I have a small group of some of the best-known singers in the world today that are known for a variety of songs, but this week we are going to focus on their praise for America. Let's start with one of this nation's best-known and best-loved groups, the legendary Oak Ridge Boys. The Oaks have honored America with numerous songs, including "An American Family," "These Colors Won't Run," "American Made" and many more.
Arkansan Charlie Rich banged out his own tribute to America with "America the Beautiful."
Multi-award-winning duo Brooks & Dunn scored big with "Only in America," as did Grammy winners Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers with the powerful "American Trilogy".
One highly popular song that caught the fancy of many Americans was the classic by Merle Haggard titled "Okie From Muskogee," despite the fact that its focus was on a city and not the country as a whole.
But there can be no question as to the most loved patriotic tribute to America ever, and that is Lee Greenwood's wonderful "God Bless the USA." Count the number of times you hear the song played over the next several days. It'll be several!
There are others. of course, and it's always possible that another patriotic powerhouse will emerge this holiday, but regardless we've got many to pull out of our collections and play as we celebrate the birthdate of our great nation.
Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
