Happy birthday to us. Yes, this glorious nation's birthday is fast approaching, and I for one can't wait as the U.S. will turn 247 on July 4. One group that has always led the cheering for the United States over the years is the country singers.

I have a small group of some of the best-known singers in the world today that are known for a variety of songs, but this week we are going to focus on their praise for America. Let's start with one of this nation's best-known and best-loved groups, the legendary Oak Ridge Boys. The Oaks have honored America with numerous songs, including "An American Family," "These Colors Won't Run," "American Made" and many more.

Tommy Jackson is a former daily newspaper editor who now writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.

