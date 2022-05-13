June 6 is fast approaching, and like many of you I expect, I’m getting pretty excited.
The reason why is that is the date of the fifth annual Arkansas Country Music Awards, and to see how this event continues to grow bigger each year is most rewarding to those of us who follow the music business in this great state.
The 2022 show promises to be the best ever. It will be held in the Reynolds Performance Hall on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas in Conway from 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Lots of big names will be on the program that evening, both as presenters and performers. They include Heath Sanders, a multi-award winner in this event previously, as well as the first past recipient signed to a major country label, where he has a nifty collaboration with another Arkansas superstar, the great Justin Moore, titled “Raised on Red.”
Also performing on the main stage in that 6:30-9:30 p.m. window will be the likes of the wonderful Lee Ann Womack, Shawn Camp, Grand Ole Opry legend Jeannie Seely, Allen Frizzell (brother of the iconic Lefty Frizzell), Erin Enderlin (who has won a bevy of awards in previous shows here) along with many, many more.
Now for the biggie: Nominees for the coveted Entertainer of the Year honor aree David Adam Byrnes, Tyler Kinch, Erin Enderlin, Lance Carpenter and Sylamore Special. Tough, tough category.
Hosts will be solid pros Charles Haymes and Ashton Gill. They’ll keep it going and going well! Tickets may be ordered from www.arkansasmusic.org. I anticipate a great evening and highly recommend it.
Tommy Jackson is a former newspaper editor who writes a weekly entertainment column. Contact him at tommyjackson1a@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.