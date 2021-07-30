For the longest, I would refer to Alan Jackson as the best of the new country singers (not that he was ever really new country), but now that he’s 62, I guess he’s now one of country music’s elder statesmen. That may turn out to be a good thing in actuality though, because the great Alan Jackson’s music should never be categorized, just enjoyed.
I use such songs as “Living On Love,” “Here In The Real World,” “Where Were You When The World Stopped Turning,” “Little Man,” “Summertime Blues” and countless others as examples of this amazing performer’s work, but there is still one more reason that points out the genius of Alan Jackson, and that is he’s not scared to carry on a tradition, either if it’s musically or if it’s taking a position on a topic where not everyone sees eye to eye (and that’s putting it mildly).
That topic I refer to is as follows: “Country music is gone, and it’s not coming back.” As a matter of fact, he tells “Hits Daily Double” the genre is nearly unrecognizable in its current state. For the record, this is nowhere near the first time Jackson has taken on corporate Nashville.
Jackson says in his interview, as the kids and young people around his house age, they’ve become hardcore and traditional regarding country music.
“Real country songs are like love and heartache; they’re drinking, singing about Mama and having a good time. It’s steel and acoustic guitar and fiddle and the way they all come together. It gave you a sound, but also a real feeling of emotions no other music really had.”
Jackson has a recently released, extremely well-reviewed new album titled “Where Have You Gone”. Read a press release about the title cut that declared “it addresses the issues with the genre’s modern sound head on.”
I can’t wait to hear it.
Alan Jackson moves up even more in my book.
